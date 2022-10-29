15
Menu
News

'Even a mischievous press, is better than a sycophancy press' - Akufo-Addo talks media rights

Akufo Addo Media1 President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Sat, 29 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated the importance of press freedom in a democracy.

He has also stressed the need for journalists to be allowed to freely do their work without any hinderances whatsoever be it from the community or state security agencies.

Whiles hosting executives of the Ghana Journalist Association this week, he further underscored the need for even media deemed critical of himself and the government to be accorded their right to conduct their activities in peace.

“The safety of journalists in Ghana has to be considered sacrosanct. Sacrosanct from members of the community, sacrosanct from agencies of the state. We live in a country where journalists have to feel safe to go about their work, because the work they do for the country and community is extremely very important,” he observed.

He condemned attacks on journalists stressing that a mischievous press in his view was better than a sycophantic one.

“I want to be unequivocal on the safety of journalists. I do not condone any attacks on any journalist. Even those who abuse me, I do not condone any attacks on them,” adding, “a more easy press, even a mischievous press, is better than a sycophancy press.”

He also commented on the death of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale lamenting how after years the security agencies had yet to get to the bottom of the incident that led to the 2019 assassination.

The GJA delegation led by its president, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, had visited the presidency to formally introduce themselves to the president and to inform him about the upcoming GJA Awards event.

The event is scheduled for November 12, this year, in Accra.

SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Rebellion Group of 95': How Mahama described anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs
Mahama backs Akufo-Addo's call
Majority caucus now fully behind Ofori-Atta' – Dep. Majority Whip
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Bagbin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu trade words after Adwoa Safo ruling
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Related Articles: