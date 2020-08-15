General News

‘Evil’ Mahama bribed Charlotte Osei to disqualify me from 2016 elections – Akua Donkor alleges

Founder of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor

The founder of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor has accused former President John Dramani of masterminding her disqualification from the 2016 elections.

Akua Donkor’s GFA was among twelve political parties which were prevented from contesting the elections by the Charlotte Osei-led EC.



The EC explained that the parties were disqualified “for various infractions regarding the processing of their nomination forms”.



Four years on, Akua Donkor who was then in Mahama’s camp and defended his government has turned around to blame him for the EC’s decision.



In an interview with Asempa FM, Akua Donkor alleged that John Mahama schemed with the EC chairperson to kick her out of the polls.



She stated that Mahama was threatened by her policies and had to resort to the EC to derail her ambitions.

She among other things alleged that Mahama told her Akufo-Addo was the brain behind her disqualification.



“He told me my vision was bigger than his so there was no way he was going to allow me contest the 2016 elections. I promised free school, water and electricity and cars for journalists and teachers so he bribed Charlotte Osei to remove me from the list”.



“They deleted my name from the list and I thought it was Nana Addo but I later realised that it was Mahama. He is an evil man and God will never forgive him. I did a lot of good things for him but he paid me back badly. I will take him to court”, she said.



Touching on the just-ended voter registration exercise, Charlotte Osei praised the EC for what she thinks was a successful exercise.



She commended them for resisting the ‘evil-minded attempt’ from the NDC to conduct the exercise.

