FDA cautions public against recalled polyfort suspension

Polyfort Suspension

The Food and Drugs Authority, FDA, has warned the public about the recall of all batches of Polyfort Suspension in Nigeria. A statement issued by the Authority today, May 9, 2023, said the recall is due to negative results from a series of ongoing stability tests.

The said drug is used for the treatment of heartburn, indigestion and hyperacidity and is manufactured in Nigeria by Swiss Pharma Limited.



As a neighbouring country, FDA has cautioned citizens to be alert and cautious of the drugs they consume.



The statement said FDA’s surveillance team is actively monitoring the country’s ports of entry and markets to ensure that such unregistered products are not available in the country.



FDA Ghana has not registered the product. However, anyone who comes across this product in trade in Ghana should report to any of the FDA’s offices across the country.



Read the full statement below:



PUBLIC NOTICE: RECALL EXERCISE OF POLYFORT SUSPENSION IN NIGERIA.

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) wishes to inform the public of the immediate recall, in Nigeria, of all batches of Polyfort Suspension, an antacid used for the treatment of heartburn, indigestion and hyperacidity manufactured in Nigeria by Swiss Pharma Limited.



The FDA is informed the recall is due to negative results from a series of ongoing stability tests.



The FDA Ghana has not registered the product. However, anyone who comes across this product in trade in Ghana should report to any of the FDA’s offices across the country.



The FDA’s surveillance team is actively monitoring the country’s ports of entry and markets to ensure that such unregistered products are not available in the country.



Kindly check the registration status of regulated products from the FDA website, http://fdaghana.gov.gh, or through the ProPer platform – https://bit.ly/ProPerFDA before purchase.