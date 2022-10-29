0
FDA issues warning on severe side effects of unregistered Ascot Diet weight loss products

FOOD AND DRUGS AUTHORITY The FDA has warned the public on the side effects of Astoc weight loss products

Sat, 29 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has called on members of the Ghanaian public to desist from purchasing and using some unregistered weight loss products, citing their many side effects.

According to the FDA, Ascot Diet weight loss products which are produced by Ascot Diet Clinic are not only unregistered by the authority but also come with severe allergic reactions for people who use them.

“The FDA wishes to inform the public that Ascot Diet weight loss products, produced by the Ascot Diet Clinic have not been registered by the Authority and its use could cause severe allergic reactions like itching, hives, shortness of breath, wheezing, swelling of the tongue, throat or mouth stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhoea, dizziness, or faintness due to the sudden boost in minerals and nutrients,” the FDA said in a statement.

The authority therefore called on Ghanaians to shun patronising unregistered products while further warning importers to ensure that they engage in their business in compliance with the law.

“The FDA wishes to advise the public to desist from patronising medicinal products that are not registered by the Authority since their safety, quality and efficacy cannot be guaranteed.

“Importers of such weight loss products are to note that Sections 99 and 118 of the Public Health Act, 2012, Act 851 prohibit the importation and sale of unregistered products. Offenders would therefore be severely sanctioned when found,” the FDA added.





GA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
