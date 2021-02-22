FLASHBACK: I’ll revenge my brother’s open campaigns against me – Jinapor vows

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Yapei-Kusawgu

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency in the Savannah Region, John Abdulai Jinapor has disclosed that the time is now ripe to payback his younger brother in his own coin for openly campaigning against him during the 2016 polls.



The former Deputy Minister has therefore promised not to support his brother’s bid to become MP for Damongo because his brother, Samuel Abu Jinapor, a Deputy Chief of Staff, campaigned against him in 2016.



The two brothers belong to the two dominant parties in the country – John Jinapor belongs to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) while Samuel Jinapor belongs to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) serving as a deputy Chief of Staff.



According to the elder of the two, John Jinapor, his younger brother mounted the campaign platform in Yapei in 2016 and campaigned against him, appealing to voters to vote for his NPP contender for the parliamentary seat at the time.

This he said has informed his resolve to also campaign for the NDC candidate in Damongo where Samuel Jinapor wants to be MP.



“I will be in Damongo . There will be a big rally there. I will also mount the campaign platform and campaign for Mutawakilu [the NDC candidate not my brother],” he declared on Asempa FM yesterday monitored by MyNewsGh.com..



No political discussion between them



Mr Jinapor also revealed in the interview that he and his brother have resolved to not discuss politics anymore because such discussions have created problems in the past.



“Sometimes we meet and talk, just that we avoid something – political discussions – because it created a problem: for about three months we didn’t speak to each other. It created lots of problems…” he disclosed.