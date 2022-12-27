Farmer jailed 20 years for robbing woman of mobile phone worth GH¢500

File photo

Bekwai Circuit Court in Ashanti Region presided over by His Honour Mark Diboro has sentenced a 31-year-old farmer, Michael Nhyira Cobbina to 20 years imprisonment in hard labour for robbing a woman of her itel mobile phone worth GH¢500.

Michael Nhyira Cobina was convicted on his plea of guilty to offence of robbery.



The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Eric Twum told the court that the complaint Bernice Yeboah and the convict live in Aduabin community in the Bosomtwi district in the Ashanti region.



One Thursday, December 1, 2022 at about 9:00pm, Michael Nhyira Cobbina, armed with knife attacked the complainant who was sleeping with her two children in a room.



The traumatized children started screaming for help but could not be heard due to the remoteness of the house.



Under knife point the convict threatened and demanded the complainant to give him money but the complainant had no money hence gave him her itel mobile phone which contained GH¢2000 e-cash in mobile wallet.



Days later, a witness in the case who bought the mobile phone for the complaint saw the wife of the accused in possession of same stolen phone.

The witness gave the complainant a tip off which she quickly reported the case at Feyiase police station on December 8, 2022.



Police trailed and retrieved the mobile phone. A search on the phone saw the pictures of Michael Nhyira Cobbina together with his wife.



Cobbina was immediately arrested by the Police.



He admitted robbing the woman during interrogation and led police to his room to hand over exhibits.



Michael Nhyira Cobina was charged with robbery contrary to section 149 of the criminal offences Act, Act 29 of 1960 and arraigned.