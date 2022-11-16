'Fasting and prayers alone won’t solve our economic hardship’ – Kumasi residents

File photo

Some residents in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, have kicked against the directions by the leadership of some religious leaders to declare fasting and prayers aimed at reviving Ghana's ailing economy.

According to them, "prayers and fastings alone won’t solve our economic hardship, but what Ghana needs is strong, incorruptible leaders with the very strong mentality to formulate and implement good policies to revive the economy."



The current economic hardship, which has been widely speculated about by many Ghanaians and admitted by the president, has resulted in many people suggesting solutions on how to propel the country to greater heights.



Church of Pentecost



The Church of Pentecost (COP) declared a three-day fast and prayer session for all members starting on November 10, 2022.



The Church’s Executive Council arrived at the decision in the wake of economic hardship being experienced in the country.

"It is apparent that the country for some time now has been going through some economic challenges which threaten the peace and security of the nation.



"The church in times like this has a divine responsibility to intercede for the nation," he said. Addressing the congregation on Sunday, the Chairman of COP, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, told the members to adhere to the directive.



Recognizing that the announcement was made on short notice, he urged the gathering to do so in order to invite divine guidance into Ghana's leadership and put the economy on a better footing.



He highlighted a biblical reference to buttress his point. ‘So we fasted and petitioned our God about this, and He answered our prayer’ (Ezra 8:23).



On the back of this, he indicated that "we should also pray for wisdom for our leaders to find immediate solutions to these challenges."

The fasting and prayers are expected to take place from November 10th to November 13th.



Presbyterian Church of Ghana



The Presbyterian Church of Ghana also declared a three-day fast and prayer for Ghana’s economy.



The church noted that most economies around the world are facing economic difficulties, and Ghana is not an exception.



The church said they remain hopeful that the Lord will step in and put an end to these difficulties.

"In light of this, the Moderator of the General Assembly, with the support of the General Assembly Council, has declared a three-day fasting and prayer from November 28th to November 30th, 2022, to fervently intercede for the wellbeing of Ghanaians.



"We encourage all congregations to set aside these days to pray for the nation," a statement issued by the Church on Thursday, November 10, said.



But speaking to OTEC News on Friday, November 11, 2022, some said they would not participate in the fasting and prayers for the country because it is a waste of time and energy, adding that "if prayers and fasting were the solutions to Ghana's problems, we would have been a prosperous nation by now."



Instead of fasting and praying all the time, they charged religious leaders to advise their church members on proper ethical behaviour, discipline, and adhering to the responsibilities of the state and the community.



Another noted that, if praying for the country's economy was the answer to the problems in the country, the economy would have been fixed already.

Another citizen said traders increasing the prices of their goods at an unreasonable price also affects the economy, so if they do not refrain from that, the economy will never grow no matter the number of prayers and fasting.