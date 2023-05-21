3
Fire guts shops at Circle

Circle Fire Sleodp Some shop owners trying to salvage remnants of goods from their shops

Sun, 21 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A fire outbreak which is believed to have started around noon today has destroyed some stores at Circle, behind Royal VIP Station, spreading fast towards tip-toe lane.

The cause of the fire outbreak is unknown and the casualties are yet to be identified.

However, according to witnesses, the district Fire Service has been informed of the disaster but was yet to report to the scene as of 2:05 pm.

The tweep who announced the incident on Twitter published a video of shops being burnt and captioned it;

“According to the inhabitants they have alerted the Ghana fire service. They are however yet to arrive as of 2:05 PM”

Ghana recorded 2,177 fire outbreaks between January and March 2023, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has said.

The figure shows a decrease in fire outbreaks as compared to the 2,403 fires also recorded in the first quarter of 2022.

The Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Julius A. Kuunuor, of the Ghana National Fire Service, disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
