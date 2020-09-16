General News

Flashback: Corruption tag stuck on Akufo-Addo – Koku Anyidoho

In September 2019, a former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho, asserted that it was going to be hard for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to exonerate himself and his government from the tag of corruption placed on them.

According to him, the fact that the president is having difficulty in causing anyone to doubt the allegations of corruption associated with him, indicates that the corruption tag is stuck on the president.



Read the full story as published by www.ghanaweb.com below



Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has waded into the discussion of corruption under the Akufo-Addo administration.



Koku Anyidoho argued that the mere fact that President Akufo-Addo is struggling to shake off the corruption label is an indication that the tag is stuck on him.



“The fact that the President is trying even hard to shake off that tag means that the tag has stuck; that’s why he’s struggling to shake it off”

The NDC stalwart noted that in as much as challenges and issues which emanate during presidential regimes are associated with the leaders, the same can be said for Akufo-Addo.



He stressed that the situation is something which the President cannot run away from since “uneasy is the head that wears the crown”.



“…from the revolution days, people do something in the name of the revolution, we say it’s Jerry Rawlings who has done it. President Kufuor came, people will do something; we say it’s President Kufuor who has done it. Good old President Mills… the Woyome song was it not composed around him. President Mahama, what did they not say about him…?” he quizzed.



Mr. Anyidoho who made the assertions as a guest on The Key Points on TV3 stressed the need for a show of more commitment by the government in the fight against the canker.



President Akufo-Addo has received backlash from several stakeholders including anti-corruption crusaders who have described his administration as the worst with regards to corruption.

Responding to the claims however, Akufo-Addo addressing members of the Ghana Bar Association at the Annual Bar Conference in Takoradi Tuesday, September 9, 2019, maintained that “I am aware of the orchestrated attempts by my opponents to hang the tag of corruption on the necks of my government and myself, despite all the manifest efforts being made to deal with the phenomenon of corruption.



I just have one simple answer for them. It will not work. I did not come into public life to enrich myself.







“It is not my job to clear or convict any person accused of wrongdoing or of engaging in acts of corruption”.



“My job is to act on allegations of corruption by referring the issue or issues to the proper investigative agencies for the relevant inquiry and necessary action. That is exactly what has been done since I assumed the mantle of leadership on 7th January 2017”

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.