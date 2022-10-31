For how long will you continue to Blame Russia-Ukraine? - Lawyer Tamekloe quizzes Akufo Addo

Member of the National Democratic Congress communications team, Edudzi Tameklo

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communications team, Edudzi Tameklo, has said the president missed an opportunity to address the plight of Ghanaians during his update on Ghana's economy on October 30.

According to him, Akufo-Addo has failed as a leader as he has continuously blamed COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine as the cause of Ghana's economic woes.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abi show, Edudzi Tameklo said, “Akufo-Addo missed an opportunity. Akufo-Addo had a glorious opportunity to bring Ghanaians together to solve the current economic crisis, unfortunately, he missed that opportunity so we are back to square one. Leadership is not an easy task so I won’t downplay it, but as a leader, the last person it rests with is Akufo-Addo. But how long can our president continue with blame game, how long will our president continue to blame COVID-19, Ukraine-Russia?. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on October 30, addressed the nation on some measures taken to curb the current economic crisis and cedi depreciation.



During his address, he said the country was making headway after COVID-19 until the Russia-Ukraine war emerged to disrupt the progress achieved.

He said, “we had done it before, and we were on course to do it again. Ghana’s economy grew by a remarkable 5.4% in 2021, signifying a strong recovery from the 0.5% growth recorded the previous year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, in the last quarter of 2021, our economy grew at seven percent (7%), only for the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the first quarter of this year to aggravate the effects of COVID-19, and plunge the global economy into even greater turmoil from which it has not yet recovered.”



It was based on this Edudzi Tameklo quizzed why the president keeps referring to the things he has already mentioned and attributing them as reason the country is plunged into economic crisis instead of taking pragmatic steps to solve the issues.



