Former Agric Minister Alhaji Limuna grabs chieftaincy title

Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna

Source: Abdul Karim Naatogmah, Contributor

A former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna, has grabbed a prestigious chieftaincy title known as “Sandape Wura,” to wit, Chief of Staff of the Damongo Paramountcy.

The Damongo Traditional Council conferred the title on Alhaji Limuna in recognition of his unflinching contribution to the socio-economic development of the Damongo traditional area and beyond.



A reliable source at the palace of Damongo Wura Kelly disclosed that former President John Dramani Mahama has fully endorsed his elevation.



The official installation is expected to be held after the holy month of Ramadan in Damongo, the traditional capital of the Gonja Traditional Area, which doubles as the Savannah Regional capital.



He will thereafter act as the second-in-command in the council of elders of the Damongo Traditional Council.



The very popular Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna was born on August 8, 1967, to the Langbonto family. He is the great-grandson of Damongo Wura Dange.

Alhaji Limuna is a product of the London School of Economics and Political Science with an MSc in Health Policy Planning and Financing (HPPF).



Until his elevation to the Food and Agriculture Ministry, Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna served as Upper East and Northern Regional Minister.



In the Dagbon Traditional Area, Alhaji Limuna is revered for his role in resurrecting the Dagbon peace and mediation talks at the Manhyia palace.



Under his watch as the then Chairman of the Northern Regional Security Council, he succeeded in uniting Dagombas. He masterminded the construction of six new temporary palaces in Yendi, the traditional capital of Dagbon.