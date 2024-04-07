Former NPP MP likely to contest Ejisu by-election on the ticket of Alan’s Movement for Change – Report

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi served three terms as Member of Parliament for Ejisu

A former Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, is reportedly lacing his boots to contest in the upcoming by-election in the constituency.

According to multiple reports, the former Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways is set to contest the elections as an independent candidate on the ticket of Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change.



Kwabena Owusu Aduomi first entered Ghana’s parliament after winning the Ejisu seat in the 2008 general elections.



He subsequently won the seat in the 2012 and 2016 elections but failed to win his party’s primaries in 2020.



Kwabena Owusu Aduomi is one of the leading figures in the ruling NPP who left the party to join Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change.



Alan Kyerematen, a former presidential candidate of the NPP, left the party on grounds of being mistreated in the NPP’s 2023 presidential primaries.

The late John Kumah, who passed away last month, replaced Kwabena Owusu Aduomi in parliament.



John Kumah, who was the Deputy Minister for Finance until his death on March 7, 2024, died following a short illness.



Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has cleared nine candidates for an upcoming primary to decide the party’s candidate for the upcoming by-election.



The Electoral Commission, however, has yet to fix a date for the by-election.



