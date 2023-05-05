Former NUGS secretary for education to contest NUGS presidency

Kyeremeh Oppong Daniel

Source: Eric Murphy Asare, Contributor

Kyeremeh Oppong Daniel, popularly known as KOD, has officially declared his intention to run for the presidency of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS). In his message to all students in the country, he highlighted his belief in the collective vision of the union and his commitment to providing student-centered solutions to educational problems.

KOD, who has spent the last decade dedicating himself and his resources to student leadership in the country, emphasized the need to continue the strong activism that the union has mounted in the few months. He also stressed the importance of developing the union's status as the biggest youth movement and the loudest voice of impact in Ghana.



According to KOD, the development of the country must not be without the voice of the future of Ghana on any of the decision-making tables. He urged colleagues from TTAG, USAG, NASAG, GUPS, PUSPG, RSRC, GRASAG, and the basic schools' fraternity to join him in his commitment to building new frontiers together.

KOD acknowledged that the journey to the NUGS presidency will be highly demanding and excruciating but expressed confidence that with the undaunting support of all students, they will surely emerge victorious.



As the congress of NUGS is set to elect a new president to succeed the current president Dennis Appiah Larbi, KOD is one of the key contestants among four. His declaration of intent message highlights his passion for student leadership, his commitment to developing the union's status, and his belief in the importance of student voices in decision-making.