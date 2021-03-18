Four dead after boat capsized on Volta Lake

File photo: Four children have reportedly died from the incident

Four people including children have died after the boat on which they were travelling capsized on the Kpando stretch of Volta Lake.

A final year student of the Kadjebi Asato Senior High School, Evelyn Gadako is one of the deceased. Luckily, six others survived.



According to eyewitnesses, the boat had passengers including SHS students on vacation who have been engaged as farmhands to harvest okro on an island community to enable them to raise money before school reopens.

On their way back home, they encountered a heavy rainstorm causing their boat to capsized.



They reportedly out of fear moved to one side of the boat as water engulfed it causing it to capsize causing four of them to drown.