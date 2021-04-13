Fourth jailbreak in two weeks foiled by police in Zuarungu

The Prison gate

Police personnel on Sunday foiled an attempted jailbreak at Zuarungu in the Bolgatanga East District of the Upper East Region, MyNewsGh.com has confirmed.

This comes after similar incidents in Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region and Sandema in the Builsa North District of the Upper East Region that saw more than 10 convicts escaping from lawful custody.



In the latest incident, one Sergeant Peter Tawiah who was on duty at the time, reported that the inmates in the cells started complaining of heat in the main cells and then started hitting the metal door with their hands.

The policeman spoke to them patiently to desist from hitting the door and to manage same since there is no other option but the inmates refused to heed to the advice rather became furious and forcibly pulled the lower part of the metal door in an attempt to escape from lawful custody.



The station officer Inspector Sampson Dinaba together with the district commander were immediately informed and they called the patrol team to standby at the charge office to avert possible escape.