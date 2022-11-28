Fowl thief arrested, nearly set ablaze at Mankesim

The incident happened on Monday, November 28, 2022, around 5:30 AM

A 28-year-old man, Great Karim has been arrested and nearly set ablaze by residents after he stole over fifty fowls at Mankessim in the Central Region.

The incident happened on Monday, November 28, 2022, around 5:30 AM.



The residents told Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan that the suspect had earlier stolen over 50 fowls from different hen coups and put them in a sack but was caught red-handed while he entered another hen coup to steal.



Some residents who had spotted the suspect quietly monitored him while he was stealing and then raised an alarm when he grabbed three fowl and was putting them in a sack.



The alarm drew the attention of other residents who rushed to the scene and helped in his arrest. They identified him as a popular fowl thief whom they are looking for.

The residents tied him to an electricity pole and flogged him severally while some called for him to be burnt to death but that was not heeded.



They rather decided to keep him tied to the pole till tomorrow to teach him a lesson.



The incident has been reported to the police but the police were yet to arrive at the scene and the suspect was still on the electricity pole as of 8 am.