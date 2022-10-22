Free fall of the Cedi is 'a major national security threat' - Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has called for the dogged depreciation of the Ghana cedi to be treated as a national security issue.

The MP, in a tweet on Thursday, October 20, 2022, also called on the President to halt his regional tours and to work rather at fixing the hardship that citizens are burdened with.



He also wants President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fire his finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and start consultative engagement with all stakeholders across the political divide to help find solutions to the difficulties Ghanaians are going through.



“The total crash of the Cedi must be seen as a major national security threat.



“Prez Akufo-Addo should immediately suspend his regional booing tours, sack his Finance Minister, dissolve his failed EMT & convene a non-partisan emergency economic rescue forum to harvest fresh ideas,” the tweet the MP shared read.



On Friday, October 21, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo began a three-day tour to the Eastern Region to commission completed projects, inspect ongoing ones and interact with traditional authorities of the area.

The Eastern Region tour comes days after the president’s tour of the Ashanti Region, which made news headlines after Akufo-Addo was hooted at by some factions in the party’s stronghold over the economic hardship in the country.



President Akufo-Addo and his government have come under heavy scrutiny for failing to address the current economic challenges in the country.



The prices of goods and services have been continuously rising all year round, with inflation currently hovering over 37 per cent.



The Ghana cedi has been ranked the worst currency in the world among 148 currencies tracked by Bloomberg, overtaking Sri Lanka's rupee, having depreciated by nearly 50 per cent so far in 2022.



View the MP’s tweet below:

The total crash of the Cedi must be seen as a major national security threat.



Prez Akufo-Addo should immediately suspend his regional booing tours, sack his Finance Minister, dissolve his failed EMT & convene a non-partisan emergency economic rescue forum to harvest fresh ideas. — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) October 20, 2022

You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:SARA