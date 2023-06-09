From cleaner to graduate: Francis Addo's inspiring journey at Ashesi University

Francis Addo conferred with an honorary degree alongside over 200 other graduates

Francis Addo, once a humble cleaner at Ashesi University, has become a beacon of inspiration on social media after graduating with a bachelor's degree in business administration.

His remarkable journey from janitor to student showcases the power of determination and seizing opportunities.



Francis Addo's transformational story unfolded at Ashesi University, where he was conferred with an honorary degree alongside over 200 other graduates. Ashesi University shared the story on its Facebook page.



From his early days as a cleaner at the prestigious institution, Francis dreamed of obtaining a bachelor's degree in business administration, and his unwavering determination turned that dream into a reality.



In 2015, Francis embarked on his journey through Senior High School, fuelled by the steadfast goal of attending Ashesi University.



Having previously worked at the university as a cleaner after completing Junior High School, he utilized the opportunity to engage in conversations with students and staff, gathering valuable insights about Ashesi and how he could secure admission.



Finally, in 2019, Francis's perseverance paid off as he joined Ashesi's class of 2023, which he describes as the best time of his life.

Throughout his time at Ashesi, Francis actively participated in extracurricular activities and played an integral role in the university community.



He served as a representative of the Mastercard Foundation Scholars, representing Ashesi at various summits and conferences across Africa.



Not only did Francis excel academically, but he also made a significant impact outside the classroom. He was a devoted member of the Judicial Executive Council and volunteered as a buddy for first-year students, providing support and guidance as they transitioned into university life.



His dedication led him to become a resident assistant for Walter Sisulu Hall, contributing to the creation of a vibrant and inclusive living community.



Recognizing his leadership qualities, he was elected President of the Mastercard Foundation Scholars at Ashesi, further amplifying his impact on campus.



Reflecting on his journey, Francis said, "Before I came to Ashesi, I was fully aware of the abundant opportunities available to me as a student... today, I can proudly say that I have ticked all the boxes."

He acknowledged the failures he encountered in his first year, recognizing that they played a pivotal role in shaping his understanding of himself and his aspirations.



Francis Addo's remarkable transformation from a cleaner to a graduate exemplifies the limitless potential within each individual, emphasizing the importance of perseverance and seizing opportunities.







