Fully patronise court-connected ADR – CJ to litigants

Sun, 2 Apr 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Chief Justice kwasi Anin-Yeboah has commissioned a High Court in Kasoa in the Central Region.

The High Court in Kasoa is located at Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central region.

Speaking at the commissioning of the new court, the CJ commended the chiefs of the area and the Municipal assembly for releasing land for the project.

He also acknowledged the efforts of the contractors, consultants and manager who were involved in the project for ensuring a successful completion of the court on time.

The CJ also hoped the court will be put to good use while delivering justice with a sense of urgency.

He said: “It is my expectation that all cases brought before it will be disposed of with a sense of urgency as human effort is complimented by human effort.”

Touching on court-connected Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), the CJ indicated that ADR has proven to be “speedier, cheaper and less aggressive,” as compared to formal litigation.

He, therefore, called on court users to patronise it.

“I, however, urge court users and the bar to fully patronise the court-connected Alternative Dispute Resolution services in respect of which mediators are trained and attached to the courts time to time,” Justice Anin-Yeaboah stated.

