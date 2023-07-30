Funeral arrangements for late Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye released

The late Rev. Dr. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye

Funeral arrangements have been released for the final rites for Rev. Dr. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, the founder and leader of Resurrection Power New Generation Church.

He died in February this year.



According to a flyer sighted by GhanaWeb, there shall be a laying in state, burial service, interment and thanksgiving service to round up the funeral processes.



The laying in state will be at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center on Friday, 4th to 5th August.



The burial service will be at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday 5th August. The interment, the flyer noted will be a private burial.



The church’s auditorium in Accra will host the thanksgiving service on 6th August.





Background:



According to a Graphic online report, the renowned man of God passed away on Tuesday night February 21, 2023, at the Korlebu Teaching Hospital.



The church subsequently issued a statement confirming the development.



Rev Boakye had suffered from a stroke since November 2021 leaving him bedridden. He subsequently sought extensive medical care at private facilities before he was referred to Korle Bu Teaching Hopsital at a point.

When news of his passing broke on Wednesday, February, 22,2023, many members of the church trooped to the premises of his church at Ngleshie Amanfro near the Kasoa toll booth.



It may be recalled that Rev Anthony Kwadwo Boakye in November 2022 told his church members that he died and was resurrected after five days.



"I am a living testimony...I have died and resurrected... Because of my strong faith in Him [Jesus], He resurrected me, when I died. If you have not heard it before, yes, I died. My body was kept in the house for five days. Here I am, alive and kicking," he said in a video message to his church.



He reiterated that he came back to life because he told his "father", Jesus, that he was not ready to die.



"I told God that my time was not up, so he should send me back to the earth. I was told to come back because my time was not up. If you have faith in Jesus, you will resurrect from the dead just as He did, when He died," he added.