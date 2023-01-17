GH¢2.6m refunded to Kusi Boateng, JNS not an ‘illegal payment’ – National Cathedral Secretariat

Reverend Kusi Boateng, the secretary to the Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral

The National Cathedral Secretariat has jumped to the defence of one of its board members, Rev Victor Kusi Boateng, who, according to opposition lawmaker Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, had the secretariat pay some GH₵2.6 million paid to a company he owns – JNS Talent Centre Ltd, which allegedly runs a crèche in Dawhenya.

In his exposé, Mr Ablakwa said the company is owned by one Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, who, according to him – per documents available to him – is the same person as Rev r Kusi-Boateng, who serves on the board of the National Cathedral as executive council member/director.



The Secretariat explained in its statement: “As a normal verification – expected of a Member of Parliament – would have revealed, this was not an illegal payment but rather a refund of a short-term interest-free loan made by JNS to top up the payments to the contractors of the National Cathedral”.



“This support was sought from a National Cathedral Trustee Member, Rev Kusi Boateng, in a letter dated August 26, 2021, due to a delay in the receipt of funds to pay the Contractors on time”, the statement said.



In his exposé, Mr Ablakwa claimed that not only does Rev Kusi Boateng have a double identity, but also holds multiple passports with different dates of birth.



Mr Ablakwa, in an earlier exposé, had said the National Cathedral Secretariat had transferred a cash sum of GHS2.6 million to a company called JNS Talent Centre Limited for no work done.



The directors of the company, he said, were Johannes Eshun, Sheila Eshun and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



In his latest exposé posted on Facebook on Monday, 16 January 2023, the North Tongu legislator disclosed that “there is no distinct Kwabena Adu Gyamfi. Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is a criminal creation of Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng. The two are, therefore, one and the same.”



“Rev. Kwabena Kusi-Boateng AKA Kwabena Adu Gyamfi sat on the Cathedral board and literally paid his own company a staggering GHS2.6million for no work done,” he said.



Mr Ablakwa is wondering why the Founder of Power Chapel Worldwide keeps two personalities — one as Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng and the other as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



“Two personalities with different dates of birth; different passports; different TINs; different professions (Business Man and Prophet) and different addresses. What is he running from? Who is he hiding from? Does he suffer from Dissociative Identity Disorder or Multiple Personality Disorder”? he quizzed.



The legislator, among other demands, wants Rev. Victor Adu Gyamfi AKA Kwabena Adu Gyamfi to be subjected to thorough credible investigations and prosecution “for his many other offences which have now come to light.”

He further said he intends to petition the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) at 1 pm today, Monday, 16 January 2023, invoking its mandate under Article 218 of the 1992 Constitution to investigate the odious conflict of interest.



Find details of Mr Ablakwa’s statement below:



Painstaking and diligent parliamentary oversight with the gracious guidance of the omniscient and omnipotent has led to what can only be akin to Tsar Bomba findings.



Blatant corruption, conflict of interest, self-dealing and grand fraud have never been this majestic.



It couldn’t have ever occurred to us that the conduct of an exalted man of God during the sacred construction of the Lord’s temple would leave an entire nation utterly dumbfounded.



You will recall that in my earlier exposé of the scandalous GHS2.6million cash transfer from the National Cathedral Secretariat to JNS Talent Centre Limited, I pointed out that incorporation documents reveal that the three directors of JNS Talent Centre Limited are Johannes Eshun, Sheila Eshun and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



I also later revealed that Rev. Johannes Eshun is a branch pastor of National Cathedral Executive Council Member/Director, Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng’s Power Chapel Worldwide.



Hitherto, the third director— Mr Kwabena Adu Gyamfi has remained a mysterious figure.



I am now able to reveal the true identity of this mystery director of JNS, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



Definitely, the code has finally been cracked and it shocks to the marrow!



Unimpeachable and incontrovertible evidence confirms that Mr Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is the famous Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng who still serves on the National Cathedral Board as an Executive Council Member/Director.

For the avoidance of doubt, there is no distinct Kwabena Adu Gyamfi. Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is a criminal creation of Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng. The two are therefore one and the same.



Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng AKA Kwabena Adu Gyamfi thought he had outwitted every Ghanaian, particularly our authorities whom he dribbled for many years; but the day of reckoning is finally here.



From unassailable and irreproachable documents in my possession, Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng AKA Kwabena Adu Gyamfi uses multiple passports and multiple identification cards with different names and different dates of birth as his special modus operandi.



When JNS Talent Centre Limited was being incorporated, he submitted a passport with the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi. The passport’s number is G0886001. At the time, he claimed his date of birth was 30th December 1969.



Instructively, the passport bears his unmistakable picture. (See passport in issue attached).



Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng has used other Kwabena Adu Gyamfi passports. Their passport numbers are G1262918; G0390695 and G3415693. (All duly attached).



Curiously, on 25th November 2021, the Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration granted Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng a diplomatic passport. The diplomatic passport which expires on 24th November 2026 rather carries the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and not Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng. There’s no indication it’s for the use of a reverend minister. Its diplomatic passport number is DX006845. (Accordingly attached).



The story gets even more fascinating. When the National Cathedral of Ghana was being incorporated on the 19th of July, 2019; Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng used his driving license for the registration. For his driving license, he uses the name Boateng Victor Kusi. In a more bizarre twist, he uses a different date of birth which is captured as 07/09/1971. This date of birth makes him about two years younger than what’s contained in his numerous Kwabena Adu Gyamfi passports. (Driving License is duly attached).



It’s been very puzzling to further discover that the acclaimed man of God and confidant of President Akufo-Addo illegally has two Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TINs)—P0002502682 and P000627241X. The Ghana Revenue Authority has made clear that each Ghanaian can only have one unique TIN and proceeds to prohibit individuals from having multiple TINs.



Deeper investigations expose a host of companies which Rev. Kusi-Boateng operates as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi on the blind side of many. These businesses are Y-CV Construction Ltd.; Qharis Consortium Ltd.; Kharis Football Academy FC Ltd.; El Dunamis Media Limited; Onpoint 1 Laundry Ltd.; Vibrant Generation Chapel Worldwide LBG; Dunamis Chapel Worldwide LBG; El-Dunamis Enterprise and Duna Media Foundation.



Some of these entities are registered to engage in small-scale mining.

My latest tracking of Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng AKA Kwabena Adu Gyamfi’s travels reveals that he used his diplomatic Kwabena Adu Gyamfi passport on the 12th of January, 2023 aboard flight KP021 from Accra to Lome. He used the same diplomatic passport to Dubai on December 9, 2022, aboard flight EK787. Earlier on 20th November 2022 he used his ordinary passport on a similar Dubai trip. This shows that he is still actively using the two identities.



It remains exceedingly baffling why he keeps two personalities— one as Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng and the other as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi. Two personalities with different dates of birth; different passports; different TINs; different professions (Business Man and Prophet) and different addresses. What is he running from? Who is he hiding from? Does he suffer from Dissociative Identity Disorder or Multiple Personality Disorder?



Having established beyond any scintilla of doubt that Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng is Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/Ofori-Atta government and the Executive Council Members of the National Cathedral of Ghana owe the Ghanaian people some serious explanations. It would be extremely surprising if they claim they didn’t know this dark side of Kusi Boateng AKA Adu Gyamfi.



These explosive findings make the conflict of interest charge in the GHS2.6 million scandalous payment by the National Cathedral of Ghana to the shady JNS Talent Centre Limited even more blatant, direct, offensive and absolutely embarrassing.



Clearly, Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng AKA Kwabena Adu Gyamfi sat on the Cathedral board and literally paid his own company a staggering GHS2.6 million for no work done.



When the siphoning was completed, they captured the same as “Contractors Mobilization” and presented it to Parliament hoping that they would legitimize the dubious transaction and therefore get away with murder.



It has also emerged from a JNS Bank Statement put out by puerile NPP propagandists that Rev. Kusi-Boateng Adu Gyamfi’s JNS Talent Centre Limited received a whopping GHS3.5million from the government through payment by Controller with swift code CODGGHAC on 23rd August 2021. Many are asking what Kusi-Boateng Adu Gyamfi’s JNS which operated a zero account for many months (since February 26, 2021, when the account was opened) before the sudden government transfer did for government to warrant that huge payment?



This appears to confirm justifiable criticisms that the cathedral project has blasphemously become an avenue for money laundering.



Having stripped Kusi-Boateng naked, the earlier ridiculous concoction that JNS is a benevolent lending institution collapses. JNS must therefore refund our GHS3.5 million and our GHS2.6 million without further delay.



DEMANDS



1. The immediate resignation of Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng AKA Kwabena Adu Gyamfi from the Board of the National Cathedral of Ghana;

2. Rev. Victor Adu Gyamfi AKA Kwabena Adu Gyamfi must be compelled to refund all taxpayer funds diverted into his company, JNS;



3. Rev. Victor Adu Gyamfi AKA Kwabena Adu Gyamfi must be subjected to thorough credible investigations and prosecution for his many other offences which have now come to light;



4. President Akufo-Addo must outrightly dissolve the Board of the National Cathedral of Ghana;



5. A special forensic audit must be expeditiously commissioned into the National Cathedral project.



FURTHER ACTIONS



1. I shall be petitioning CHRAJ at 1 pm today invoking its mandate under Article 218 of the 1992 Constitution to investigate the odious conflict of interest;



2. I intend to file an urgent question when Parliament resumes for the Honourable Minister for Foreign Affairs to inform Ghanaians why Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng qualified for a diplomatic passport and the nature of due diligence, if any her ministry may have carried out;



3. I also intend to file an urgent question for the Finance Minister on exactly what work JNS did to warrant a colossal transfer of GHS3.5million from our taxes and why that transaction did not find expression in his GHS339million unconstitutional cathedral withdrawals as presented to the Vote of Censure Committee.



God save our Republic.



Ghana first.