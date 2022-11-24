0
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta reads 2023 budget in parliament, Black Stars take on Portugal & more

Thu, 24 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb welcomes you to the beautiful month of November 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, the coverage of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's 2023 budget reading will be brought to you from the parliament house.

GhanaWeb Excellence Awards - Youth Edition nominee reveal will also be brought to you.

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, an NDC general secretary aspirant also speaks on why he wants the job in the NDC.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats.

Watch the stream below:

