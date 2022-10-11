0
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: The Igbo-Ghana story, more on the causes and prevention of breast cancer coming up

Tue, 11 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb welcomes you to the beautiful month of October 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Wonder Ami Hagan takes us through the history between Ghana and the Igbo community on People and Places.

For #SayItLoud, George Ayisi will bring you the plights and complaints of the residents of Weija and its environs on the dam spillage's effects on their lives and properties.

Abrantepa will also bring you a repeat of the tributes poured out to the late Ekow Blankson by ADPU on E-forum.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats.

Watch the stream below:

