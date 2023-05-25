0
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Unique names and customs you can only find among Adas, Tagoe Sisters' transition from hawkers

Video Archive
Thu, 25 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Elsie Lamar will bring you a conversation with the Tagoe Sisters on their humble beginnings and 40 years of ministry on Talkertainment.

Wonder Ami Adu-Asare will bring you a repeat of the history class with the people of Ada on People & Places.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

