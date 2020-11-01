GHOne TV’s Francisca Arhin adjudged 2020 Energy Reporter of the Year

Francisca Arhin

GHOne TV’s Business Reporter Francisca Dickson Arhin has been adjudged 2020 Energy Reporter of the Year.

This is the second award the TV reporter is picking up within space of two weeks after she was honoured with a ‘Special Recognition’ at the Open Forum Agriculture Biotechnology (OFAB) Media Awards this month.



The EIB journalist was rewarded for her effort after beating off competitions from two other contenders for the coveted award and taking home a plaque and a certificate.



Winning the Energy Reporter of the Year for the first time in four attempts, Ms Arhin said “I’m fulfilled,” adding that “This award is a challenge for me to defend all the awards I have won this year and others that I’m hoping to win.”



According to her, “After missing out on the previous three awards, I decided to pay extra attention to the issues in the sector backing them with facts from the industry players.”

She, therefore, dedicated the award to the entire EIB team.



She also expressed special thanks to “my General Manager Nana Aba Anamoah, the technicians, and producers and the entire GHOne Newsrooms not forgetting the Chief Executive Officer of EIB group, Nathaniel Kwabena Adisi, (Bola Ray) and all those who gave me a cup of water along the way.”



Francisca is a two-time business reporter of the year winner at the Institute of Financial and Economics Journalist Awards.



She has had training with NRGI, ACEP, Penplusbyt and other energy institutions, platforms that have given her in-depth knowledge of the sector.