GRA allegations: Apologize or I advise myself after December 7 – Prof. Adei to Mahama

Board Chairman of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Prof. Stephen Adei

Board Chairman of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Prof. Stephen Adei is demanding an apology from former President John Dramani Mahama for what he says is the falsehood peddled against him.

He contends that he will advise himself after December 7, should the Presidential candidate of the opposition NDC fail to apologize to him.



Prof. Stephen Adei however denied Mr. Mahama’s claim that he (Prof. Adei) is responsible for some financial misappropriation at the Authority.



John Mahama in an interview with the Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, last Saturday accused Prof. Adei of conniving with the Finance Minister to illegally understate GRA’s mobilized revenue.



“Some of these things have been very criminal and I’m surprised that Prof. Adei as Chairman of GRA could connive to do something as criminal as this,” Mahama alleged.

But a statement, Prof. Adei in a reaction to the claims maintained that the allegations levelled against him are untrue, false and malicious.



“I, Emeritus Professor Stephen Adei wish to state that the allegation is untrue, false, malicious and unbefitting of someone who has been a head of state and seeking the mandate of Ghanaians for another term in the high office of the President”, parts of the statement read.



“To allege criminality and impinge on my integrity as a citizen with an unblemished career as an economist, diplomat, former Rector, Emeritus Professor of Leadership and Economics, as well as one who is ethically not ashamed born again Christian, theologian and preacher of the gospel of Jesus Christ, is most unfortunate John, and to do so taking advantage of social media is regrettable”, he added.