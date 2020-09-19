GRA workers raise alarm over new recruitment, promotion of inexperienced staff

Acting Commissioner-General Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah

Organised Labour has raised concerns over what it says are new recruitments and promotions at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

According to a statement jointly signed by the GRA workers union Dominic Nartey, the new recruits without the requisite experience are being promoted ahead of experienced hands in the system.



The statement expressed concerns the development could be bad a precedent for successive managers.



“Sadly enough, most of these newly recruited officers were juniors/ colleagues to officers currently on SRO grades. Luck of vacancies clauses have over the years been used by Management to deprive qualified and hard working officers into the positions of CRO’S and AC’s yet less experienced/qualified “external persons” could be employed to occupy such enviable positions.

“On this score. Organised Labour demands to see the criteria and requirements used for employing and ranking these newly employed CRO’s & AC’s. Until such transparency is accorded Organised Labour, we can not guarantee the co-operation and support of staff to these new Management appointees. This discretional precedences has the potential to derail, succession planning, demoralize staff and most importantly “open the gates” for successive Managements to continue same using this occurrence”.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.