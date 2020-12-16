GSBCA presents award to AfricaWeb's Eric Kwaku Vlidzo

The CEO of GSBCA presenting the award to AfricaWeb's Eric Kwaku Vlidzo

The Sales Manager of AfricaWeb Holding, publishers of GhanaWeb, Eric Kwaku Vlidzo, has been presented with a plaque and medal for winning the Digital Media Sales & Marketing Man of the Year award.

On December 4, organisers of the Ghana Social Media Business & Creative Arts Awards (GSBCA), honoured Mr. Vlidzo at a ceremony held at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra for his remarkable achievement in sales and marketing in the digital media space.



The Chief Executive Officer of GSBCA, Dennis Adjei, presenting the award intimated that “GhanaWeb is the mother engine of online media presence. One of their marketing gurus have been very phenomenal in terms of media marketing, we have seen the hard work of Mr Vlidzo and we awarded him as the Best Digital Media Sales & Marketing Man of the Year.”

The award scheme seeks to recognize and honour excellence in Ghana's digital media space.



Accepting the award, Eric Vlidzo, stated that he was grateful for the recognition, “I am extremely honoured to have received such an important award (GSACA). I am earnestly grateful for the recognition I have received for my work, because I am very sure that every other nominee for this award was as capable if not more, of winning this award.”