GTA marks 50th Anniversary celebration with honorary awards

Source: GNA

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has commemorated its 50th Anniversary with some honorary awards to State and private officials for their commitment to the growth of the tourism sector.

The event, which is the 18th edition of the National Tourism Awards, was not only to recognize the exceptional achievements of industry players but to serve as a platform for innovation, fostering teamwork, and propelling the tourism landscape to new heights.



Held at the Accra International Conference Centre with the display of Ghana's cultural heritage, the awards night was dubbed: “Celebrating 50 Years of Ghana’s Tourism Excellence.”



In all, 23 distinguished personalities were awarded and some key awardees were Mr. Bryan Acheampong, Minister for Foods and Agriculture who was honored for investing in Rock City Hotel, Okyeame Kwame for Artistic support to Tourism Industry, and Mr Enimil Ashong for his efforts in promoting tourism.



Other awardees were Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister for his Contribution to Tourism Development, Nana Ama Serwaa Bonsu, for her Contribution to Tourism and Culture Development, Tour Operators Union of Ghana (TOUGHA) for Tourism Development and Mr Kwaku Darkwah of Heavy Do Chop Bar for Dedication and Long Service.



The Tourism Minister’s Special Awards were presented to Mr Akwasi Agyeman for his exemplary leadership in the tourism industry by Mr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Minister for Tourism, Arts, and Culture (MoTAC).



A citation was read as part of the special award, and a smock and traditional stool were also presented to him.

Mr Awal, in an address, said promoting inclusivity and diversity in tourism employment should be a top priority for Industry players, adding that getting into partnership with investors could help create employment opportunities.



He said Ghana had become the number one tourism destination in West Africa, however, the goal was to be number one in Africa in the next five years, an achievement that would require commitment and selflessness from the State and private sector.



The Minister said: “Poor customer service is our biggest problem and I therefore want to urge hotel and restaurant owners and people in the tourism value chain, to wage a war against poor customer service. We are training 6, 000 people in customer care next year.”



Neenyi Ghartey VII, Special Guest of Honour, commended the awardees and the tourism trade associations for their enviable work in putting the green light on Ghana as one of the best tourist destinations in West Africa.



“It means we are telling our stories well, creating memories and experiences that would linger for a long time in the minds of our visitors. We must continue to showcase the unique heritage of our nation and leave an indelible mark on the global tourism map,” he said.