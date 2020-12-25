Ga East MCE pays working visit to construction sites within her municipality

Janet Tulasi Mensah inspecting work done

Source: Ga East Municipal Assembly

The Municipal Chief Executive of GA East Municipal Assembly, Janet Tulasi Mensah, embarked on a working visit to inspect the progress of construction works on some major roads within the Municipal Assembly on Tuesday 22nd December.

The construction which commenced some weeks ago is on its course as primer seal has been applied on some part to minimise the effect of dust.



Some of the sites she visited include the Abokobi-Ashongman Road and Atomic - Pillar 2 Road.



The MCE speaking on the delay of the project hinted that there were so many challenges that needed to be addressed before construction commenced.



"There were so many challenges, whereas some places were blocked with containers, electricity poles so we needed to remove all of them before we can construct the roads properly".



The MCE who was impressed with the tremendous work done by the Contractors so far stated that "previously the state of these roads were terrible because the containers were all over which stopped cars from using this road. as you can see the places have been transformed now.

Madam Tulasi, detailing the Dome - Pillar 2 project, said there are two contractors at Dome - pillar two, thus one is doing 10 kilometres and the other is also doing 7.5 kilometres.



The contractors are doing a great job, she noted.



According to her, before the elections, President Nana Akufo-Addo inspected the projects especially (Dome - Pillar 2) and he took the opportunity to meet the residents' Associations in the vicinity and assured them that the roads were constructed not because of votes but it was his heart desire to see the roads been constructed.



Quoting what the President said during his visit, "If it wasn't the COVID-19 pandemic Ghanaians would have witnessed major road infrastructures there the contractors have been awarded the contracts and it is now that the opportunity has avail itself that's why they are on the various sites working assiduously", she said.



She underscores that due to the dust water is been sprinkle on the roads but the contractors apply it technically.

The construction of the road from the Atomic roundabout to Taifa was the first road to awarded for construction after His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took the mantle as President.



She emphasised that the project was lobbied by the Member of Parliament Hon Sarah Adwoa Safo. She has done a lot on roads in the Constituency.



On her achievements, she mentioned that more and good roads are under construction with the assembly. "We had only two markets namely Dome, Taifa but now have Abokobi, Kwabenya and the Taifa Burkina Markets we have helped a lot".



On Education infrastructure, she said "most of the schools were running shift but we have built a lot of buildings and institutional toilets, health facilities.We have built nurses quarters, CHPS compounds, and many more."



She promised to continue to work with the Member of Parliament to bring more development to the Assembly when re-appointed by the President.

On his part, Mr. Aboagye Foster, GA East Municipal Road Engineer, urged residents to exercise patients hence the contractors will finish their work soon.







"Roads are not constructed in a hurry, we want to construct durable and long-lasting roads for the residents, I will urge the people to have a little more patients".



He said, under normal construction, the primer seal needs to last for three before applying the first layer to identify all loose holes and potholes.



He further said Abokobi - Pantang road and Pantang village road which is been constructed by one contractor will soon its primer seal.

"Abokobi - Ashongman 3km Road is currently at its primer state; and at this stage, we will allow cars to use to for a while to reduce the dust and identify potholes before their continue", he said.



He underscores that the second layer will commence immediately after there are done with the primer on the stretch.

Source: Ga East Municipal Assembly