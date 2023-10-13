Ga Mantse courts GNPC’s support to develop the Ga state

The Ga Mantse with Opoku–Ahweneeh Danquah

In a notable display of collaboration between traditional leadership and corporate influence, the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has emphasised the importance of joint efforts in fostering community development.GNPC Ga Mantse

The Ga Mantse indicated this during his meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Opoku–Ahweneeh Danquah, in Accra on Thursday, October 12, 2023.



The overlord of the Ga state, accompanied by some elders of the Ga Traditional Council (GTC), called for greater and mutually beneficial collaboration between the National Oil Company and the GTC to facilitate the realization of various developmental goals aimed at improving the livelihood and overall welfare of the people of Greater Accra.



He said GNPC, as a cohabitor of Greater Accra, is positionally placed as a development partner of the Ga state and thus, exploring avenues of support would yield immense positive change within the Ga community while preserving the sanctity of the host environment within which it operates.GNPC Ga Mantse



During the meeting, the traditional leader articulated his vision for the advancement of the community. This vision encompasses various aspects, including infrastructure improvement, educational initiatives, healthcare access, and economic empowerment.



“The office of the Ga Mantse has on its prime agenda, the Ga Mantse Foundation which has several initiatives such as the ‘Ga Girl Child Support Fund,’ the ‘Ga Mantse ICT and Skill Development Endowment Fund’ and the ‘Ga-Dangbe Educational Fund,’ all set up to alleviate the dire conditions of our Ga communities. By aligning their efforts, the GTC and GNPC can bring about tangible, sustainable improvements in the lives of the Ga people and beyond.”

On his part, O-A Danquah, thanked the Ga Mantse and his entourage for the visit. Describing the meeting as a significant step towards bridging the gap between traditional governance and corporate leadership, he reiterated GNPC’s commitment to fostering community development through such partnerships.



“I assure all of GNPC’s unwavering support to the development of our communities and to sustain our collaboration with stakeholders like the GTC to improve on the wellbeing of the people of this region and the country,” he said.



The Ga Mantse also used the opportunity to formally inform the GNPC CEO about the demise and funeral preparations of the Paramount Queen Mother of the Ga State, Naa Dedei Omaedru III who passed on December 26, 2022, at the age of 88.



O-A Danquah commiserated with the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) and pledged GNPC’s support and presence when the funeral is due.