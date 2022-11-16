2
Galamsey will not take place in my area as long as I am alive - Chief

Okatakyie Amoa Aturu Nkonkonkia II, Omanhene of Mpuaso/Japekrom Traditional Area in the Jaman South District of the Bono region, has warned his sub-chiefs not to tolerate any form of galamsey activity on his land.

According to him, anyone caught engaging in galamsey activity will face severe consequences.

The traditional leader stated that galamsey would not occur under his supervision.

He claimed that his forefathers had left the land to him and his people, so he would not entertain galamsey in the area.

As a result, he has urged people to report those who engage in galamsey so that they can be punished.

According to the Chief, “Galamsey will never happen in this area as long as I live. I promise my people that I will protect the land left to us by our forefathers. I will encourage you all to be vigilant and to report anyone you see engaging in galamsey".

