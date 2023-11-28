Galamseyer caught red-handed for attempting to allegedly sacrifice friend for money rituals - Report

The ritualistand the victim (left) and the accused person (in the BULLS 23 shirt)

A man believed to be an illegal small-scale miner (galamseyer), and who allegedly tried killing his friend for money rituals has been caught in the act at Ayamfuri, a mining town in the Central Region.

According to Angel TV, the supposed galamseyer, whose name was not given, is a Togolese national.



The accused person was arrested at the shrine of the ritualist he contracted to perform the sacrifice, the report said.



A video shared by Angel TV on X on Monday, November 27, 2023, showed the victim, who had been bonded by the hand, being held by the ritualist.



The accused person, who was in a ‘Bulls 23’ sleeveless shirt, was brought out of the shrine by some men.



One of the men began to hit the alleged galamseyer, but he was urged to stop.

It is not clear whether the men who caught the accused person were security officers, but one of them could be seen holding a gun.



Some others could be seen in the video taking pictures of the supposed galamseyer.



