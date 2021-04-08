Get the latest BBC Minute news summary in English, Hausa and Pidgin on GhanaWeb

The BBC News section is on the left side of GhanaWeb's Africa page

International news in a wrap! That’s what readers of GhanaWeb get to access, with the introduction of an exciting package through a partnership with international news organization, BBC.

The BBC News Minute feature is one out of many others birthed from a digital partnership between the BBC World Service and AfricaWeb.



BBC News Minute is the BBC’s 60-second news round-up that apprises our readers with a minute-by-minute update of what is trending and shared on social media.



Readers can access this amazing product at the ‘BBC Audio’ section, situated on the left side of GhanaWeb’s Africa News page.



Aside from the BB News Minute feature, the new partnership also offers BBC News text, podcasts, audio and video content in English, Pidgin, Hausa, and French to audiences in Ghana and Cameroon via market-leading news portals; GhanaWeb.com and CamerounWeb.com.



Ismail Akwei, Editor-In-Chief of AfricaWeb explains that the partnership will go a long way to positively impact on the continent.



“Our partnership with the BBC is part of the AfricaWeb dream of building Africa-wide collaborative relationships to make a more positive impact on the continent,” he noted.

The overall content offer includes:



· BBC News Minute English – audio bulletins



· The Comb podcast – our weekly Podcast for young Africans



· BBC News Pidgin Minute – audio



· BBC News Pidgin - full text articles



· BBC News Hausa Minute – audio

· BBC News Hausa - full text articles



· BBC News Afrique – full text articles



· World Service English radio – audio



