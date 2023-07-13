Ghana Armed Forces UNISFA GHANBATT 1 donates office items to Duala medical centre

Colonel Eric Aboagye Tieku, presenting the items to some medical officials of Duala Medical centre

Source: Captain ES Akakpo

Colonel Eric Aboagye Tieku, Commanding Officer, 1 Signal Regiment and the first Commanding Officer of Ghana’s first Battalion to the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) has donated some items to the Duala Medical Centre, Burma Camp on Thursday 6 July 2023 on behalf of the officers, men and women of UNISFA GH 1.

The items donated included 2 Air conditioners, 1 Water Dispenser, 2 Ceiling fans, 2 Office Swivel Chairs and a Table Set.



The Station Medical Officer (SMO), Dr Ewura Adjoa Nunoo receiving the items from UNISFA GH1 stated that the donation came at the right time to give the Medical Centre a facelift and also boost their efforts to deliver efficient healthcare services.



‘The air conditioners will ensure a conducive environment, especially during the hot seasons, while the dispenser will aid in hygienic practices. Additionally, the office swivel chairs, ceiling fans, and table set will contribute to improved patient comfort and staff efficiency. We are truly grateful for this thoughtful gesture’, she said.



The SMO continued that the Medical Centre remains dedicated to delivering compassionate and efficient healthcare services to soldiers, defence civilian staff and civilians. She added that the donated equipment will have a profound impact on the lives of patients, ensuring they receive the highest level of care in a comfortable and conducive environment.



She was optimistic that such partnerships and generous contributions will inspire others to support the improvement of healthcare delivery at the Medical Centre.

Col Aboagye Tieku who led the team, expressed appreciation for the dedicated services rendered by the staff at the Medical Centre in providing quality healthcare to soldiers, defence civilian staff and their families.



“The Duala Medical Centre plays a vital role in the well-being of soldiers, defence civilian staff and civilians, and we are proud to support their endeavour by providing these essential items,” Col Aboagye Tieku said.







