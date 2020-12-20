Ghana Somubi Dwumadie launches GH¢11million grant fund for civil society

Ghana Somubi Dwumadie

The Ghana Somubi Dwumadie (Ghana Participation Programme), has launched its second call for proposals.

Under this call for proposals, the programme plans to award grants totalling GH¢11 million.



Ghana Somubi Dwumadie is a four-year disability programme in Ghana, with a specific focus on mental health and funded with UKAid from the UK Government.



Mrs Lyla Adwan-Kamara, Team Leader, Ghana Somubi Dwumadie, speaking at the launch in Accra, said the proposals to the fund should focus on projects which build evidence and effectiveness for mental health and disability inclusion interventions, and ensure that people with disability, including; people with mental health disability, are in the lead on approaches to improve their wellbeing, social and economic outcomes, and rights.



She noted that the key objectives of the grants were to improve the wellbeing of, and empower people with disability, including; mental health disability; to reduce stigma and discrimination; and to generate evidence through research to inform policy and practice on disability and mental health.



Lawrence Akubori, Grants Advisor, Ghana Somubi Dwumadie, said the call for applications was published in the dailies and on the programme’s webpage, and applications were being accepted from 18th December 2020 to 18th January 2021.

He said the call covered applications from across the country, but with priority for projects in under-served regions, particularly the Northern, Upper East, Upper West, Savana, North East, Bono East, Bono, Volta, Oti and Central regions.



He said organisations eligible to apply for funding under this call included; Disabled People’s Organisations, Self-Help Groups, Women’s Rights Organisations and other Civil Society Organisations.



Research institutions (including universities) and media organisations could apply in partnership with any of the eligible organisations to conduct research or social and behaviour change activities.



He said applicants would be assessed based on a set of criteria, including; how their proposals addressed the call objectives, and how they benefited and involved people with disability, including; people with mental health disabilities.



He said the programme intended completing the selection process by February 2021 and to disburse funds to successful grantees by April 2021.

Madam Susan Mensah, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), said the Ghana Somubi Dwumadie initiative, situated within the larger “Leave No One Behind” (LNOB) programme, was designed and developed to specifically ensure that all people with disabilities and mental health conditions in Ghana were engaged, empowered and able to enjoy improved wellbeing, social and economic outcomes and rights; stating that the UK had a strong track record on leaving no one behind and was a global leader on disability inclusion.



“FCDO firmly believes that the inclusion of people with disabilities is key to leaving no one behind and that we will not eradicate poverty, deliver the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) or implement the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disability (UN CRPD) without including; people with disability at the centre of our work and this means ensuring their health and socio-economic wellbeing are prioritized during the COVID pandemic.”



Madam Rita Kusi Kyeremaa, Executive Director, Ghana Federation of Disability (GFD), who lauded the Ghana Somubi Dwumadie for its timely intervention, said the programme would go a long way to enhance the lives of people with disability.



Interested groups should visit the Programme webpage for further information on the Ghana Somubi Dwumadie grants round two call for proposals:



Ghana Somubi Dwumadie programme is run by an Options-led consortium, which also consists of BasicNeeds-Ghana, Kings College London, Sightsavers International and Tropical Health, and focuses on four key areas to promote stronger policies and systems that respect the rights of people with disability, including; people with mental health disability.

Others are scaling up high quality and accessible mental health services and reducing stigma and discrimination against people with disability, including; mental health disability.



The rest are generating evidence to inform policy and practice on the effectiveness of disability and mental health programmes and interventions.



Ghana Somubi Dwumadie is also undertaking a range of activities to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on people with disability, including mental health disability.