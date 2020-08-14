Politics

Ghana does not need more than 40 ministers – A-Plus

Kwame Asare Obeng (A-Plus), Musician and politician

Musician and politician, Kwame Asare Obeng (A-Plus), has said a Ghanaian president does not need more than forty (40) ministers to be able to govern the country.

The disappointed member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), said on the New Day on TV3 Friday, August 14 that with less than 40 ministers a president should be able to govern effectively.



“Ghana does not need more than forty ministers, we don’t need a minister for agriculture, a minister for fisheries, a deputy minister of fisheries, deputy minister for horticulture,” he said.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed over one hundred and twenty ministers in his government, a situation that continues to draw criticisms.

This makes his government the largest in the history of the country.



A-Plus noted that both the NPP and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have all failed Ghanaians.

