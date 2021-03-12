Ghana needs a national development plan -Tema East MP

Isaac Ashai Odamtten, Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency

Isaac Ashai Odamtten, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East Constituency on Thursday said there was the need a national development for the country to see significant development.

He commended Ghana's first President Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah for the seven year Development Plan, which was a broad based national strategy for holistic development.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Tema, Mr Odamtten said, "I see no reason why today we should be talking about national plan when we all know that there has been a 40-year Development Plan which was not fully implemented.



"We cannot sweep under the carpet the gallantry work done by the National Development Plan Commission under the able leadership of our late P. V. Obeng and former President John Dramani Mahama".

He said, "Indeed if as a country we had rallied behind the 40-year development plan, we would have insisted that manifestos of political parties are drawn from this national agenda.



“It was the agenda meant to support the Sustainable Development Goals which is now a global development agenda of the United Nations”.



Mr Odamtten called on the media as stakeholders in national development to talk about the salient things that would bring development to the nation.