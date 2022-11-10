Ghana not a failed state, Akufo-Addo has rather failed you – MP to youth

Peter Lanchene Toobu, Member of Parliament for Wa West Constituency

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa West Constituency in the Upper West Region, Peter Lachene Toobu, has appealed to the teeming youth of Ghana to exercise restraint by waiting for December 7, 2024, to show the president and his New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration the exit.

According to him, Ghana is not a failed state but it is President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who has failed his people in the face of extreme economic difficulties.



He observed that many of the youth are frustrated by the president’s reckless mismanagement of the country.



He was of the view that the only option the youth of the country have now is to wait and pray for the president’s tenure to end so that they can vote massively against his party.



“Everyday things are becoming difficult for the Ghanaian youth,” the MP who had served three Inspector Generals of Police; Paul Tawiah Quaye, Mohammed Alhassan and David Asante Appeatu as the executive secretary said while speaking in an interview with Emmanuel Quarshie (The Hitman), host of the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.



The Member of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament is of the view that it is only a Ghanaian who can transform Ghana, adding that nobody can come from elsewhere to develop Ghana for Ghanaians.

In his view, the president has failed when it comes to some of the promises he made to Ghanaians in the run-up to his electoral victory in 2016.



“The president has failed on all scores especially when it comes to creating jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in the country,” the lawmaker indicated.



“The president has not been able to live up to the expectations of providing opportunities for Ghanaians,” he noted.



He accused the president of not attending to the needs of the ordinary man on the street but the needs of the members of his immediate family.



“Now one needs as much as GHS290 to travel to Wa because of the incessant increment in fuel prices at the pump under the watch of the president,” Mr Lachene Toobu bemoaned.

“Hitherto, you only needed about GHS90 to travel to Wa but under this president, it has become a herculean task to travel to Wa, the Upper West Regional capital, because you need as much as GHS1,000 to be able to travel.



“All these are happening because the president through his cousin the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has mismanaged the economy,” he charged.



He gave the assurance that the vote of censure come tomorrow will be executed against the minister.