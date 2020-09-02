General News

Ghana’s Consulate in New York ready to accept visa applications

All applications are to be completed online and copies of the form printed to the consulate

The Ghana Consulate General, New York, has announced that it is currently accepting visa applications from prospective travelers to Ghana.

This follows the reopening of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) by President Akufo-Addo in his televised address to the nation on Sunday, August 30, 2020.



In a press release dated August 31, which was signed by Professor Samuel K. Amoako, the Consul General asked prospective travelers to note that, “the Consulate will provide only online postal visa service to the public”.



The Consulate also stated that all in-person or counter visa services are cancelled until further notice.



In view of that, “all applications are to be completed online and copies of the form printed and mailed to the Consulate together with supporting documents and applicable fees to be paid by Money Order, Postal Order or Cashier’s Check”.



While cautioning the general public that they don’t accept physical cash or personal cheques as payment, Prof Amoako outlined some guidelines to be adhered to.

Per the Consul General’s statement, “passengers must arrive in Ghana with a negative COVID-19 testing result, from their country of origin, that is not more than 72 hours old”.



All passengers are expected to undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test upon arrival at the Kotoka International Airport with the cost being borne by the respective passengers.



According to him, persons who test negative for COVID-19 would be allowed to go home, while those who test positive would be handed over to the Ghana Health officials.



Additionally, the Ghana Mission to the United Nations and Consulate General in New York assured all visa applicants and travelers to Ghana of total cooperation and support to facilitate their travel arrangements to Ghana.

