Ghana’s economy is crying out like George Floyd, it can’t breathe - Sam George

Sam George Mp Parliament.jpeg Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George

Tue, 31 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Sam Nartey George says Ghana’s economy is on the brink of comatose because Ghana’s cocoa sector which is the backbone of Ghana's economy is suffering.

According to him, the challenges affecting the Cocoa sector have a huge impact on the economy hence the reason it is in shambles.

His comment comes on the back of the COCOBOD CEO's statement when he appeared before the Public Account Committee suggesting that Ghana’s cocoa sector is the oxygen of the economy.

“I am happy you said cocoa is not just the backbone but oxygen of our economy, very true and that’s why it appears our economy is crying out like George Floyd - I can’t breathe because the Cocoa sector is really under a lot of pressure and so our oxygen flow is being cut.

Sam George further questioned the CEO of Joseph Boahen Aidoo about his concerns on the use of cocoa farms from galamsey.

“Are you confident we still have two million farmers with what is happening with the sale of our cocoa farms for galamsey lands?”

