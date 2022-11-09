0
Ghana’s framework on energy transition out doored

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh NAPO1211212212 Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh

Wed, 9 Nov 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghana’s framework on energy transition has been out doored by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

This was done on the sidelines of the ongoing COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

While outdooring the document, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said that it has become imperative for Ghana to develop plans and strategies toward the creation of a net-zero energy sector, whilst aggressively pursuing the nation’s economic development.

In preparing the framework, all existing policies and the programmes that are being implemented towards achieving Ghana’s Nationally Determined Contributions were considered.

The transition will mitigate 200 million tons of carbon dioxide of greenhouse gas emissions, minimising energy-related indoor air pollution and associated diseases. It is estimated that forty-eight thousand, two hundred and eighteen (48,218) premature deaths will be avoided annually due to the improvement in air quality, resulting from the impact of the transition.

The National Energy Transition Plan is the major component of a Climate Action Plan (CAP). They both seek to reduce energy usage through energy efficiency measures because that is the most cost-effective way of reducing carbon emissions.

Read Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh’s Statement Below:

My ministry will continue to work hand-in-hand with other stakeholders to ensure that we are able to meet our energy transition targets and help improve the quality of life of Ghanaians.

