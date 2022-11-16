GhanaWeb, Age Africa Agency sponsor YouTube Creators Festival in Ghana

GhanaWeb, and Age Africa Agency will help creators and brands realize more views & earners

Ghana’s leading online media platform, GhanaWeb, and Age Africa Agency, the foremost YouTube agency with a Multi-Channel Network (MCN) in Africa, are co-sponsoring the second edition of the YouTube Creators Festival to be held from November 24 to 26, 2022, in Accra, Ghana.

The festival is an independent convention of all content creators across the country to engage, educate and inspire the global YouTube community.



Representatives of GhanaWeb and Age Africa Agency would speak at the event as sponsors and also as stakeholders of the content creation space in Ghana with services, resources and expertise that help creators, brands, publishers, influencers, and artists to realize more views, subscribers and higher earnings.



GhanaWeb, with the support of its parent company, AfricaWeb, created the Reporter platform which allows content creators and bloggers to share their content with millions of visitors of the GhanaWeb platform as well as earn from the revenue their content generates.



“With GhanaWeb TV, we created the first Mobile TV station. The YouTube channels of different creators - eg. we recently signed the GFA and Star Times - contribute to the total video audience we give viewers and advertisers access to. We have the ambition to build a one-stop shop for regular TV advertisers, offering a vast video audience for their commercial messages,” said Marc Stubbé, CEO of AfricaWeb.



Age Africa Agency, on the other hand, is a performance-driven Multi-Channel Network (MCN) agency that combines data and creativity to develop successful YouTube channels and create unique video formats that resonate with the target audience and the YouTube algorithm.

“Our team has worked with some of YouTube’s most successful creators over the years, helping them turn their craft into a career. We know what it takes to succeed on YouTube and now Age Africa Agency is leveraging that expertise to help local talent spread their message, grow their businesses and become financially independent,” said Jennifer Feaster, Managing Partner at Age Africa Agency.



Activities within the 3 days of the event include a Creators Tour of Accra, an All-Female Master Class, the main event (summit) and the Creators Awards Night & Concert which would climax the festival.



“This is a very important and timely collaboration. We are looking forward to a healthy collaboration among Ghana Web, Age Africa and the Ghanaian YouTube Creators. Local creators are creating content to change narratives in Ghana as a whole. It is high time we celebrate the Ghanaian creators and put them in the international front. We are looking forward to a more exciting event in this second edition,” said Samuel Barimah Amoaning, Community Manager for the YouTube Creators Festival.



Speakers for this edition of the YouTube Creators Festival include popular Arab–Israeli YouTuber Nas Daily; celebrated Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya; co-founders of the iconic Afrochella festival Abdul Karim and Ken Agyapong; Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah; broadcast journalist and vlogger Jessica Opare-Saforo; YouTubers Kwadwo Sheldon and Sweet Adjeley among many other content creators who have built strong personal and corporate brands with continental and global appeal in music, tourism, food, lifestyle and entertainment.