Ghanaian Women’s Association of Georgia to host fundraising event for maternity wards in Ghana

The event will also highlight some of the challenges facing maternity care delivery in Ghana

Source: Angela Musey, Contributor

The Ghanaian Women’s Association of Georgia (GWAG) will hold its 8th Annual Fundraising Event on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The event which will be held in person is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. (EST) to 11:30 p.m. (GMT). All guests can visit: www.ghanawomen.org for details on how to participate.

A release issued by the Atlanta-based organization stated that the funds raised will support the delivery of improved care for selected maternity wards in Ghana which will result in better outcomes for expectant mothers.



"Through this event, the Association is positioning itself to raise $50,000 to procure vital medical supplies to increase the capacity of maternity wards at the Sanzulley Clinic, Ngalechie CHPS Compound, Apowa Health Center, Whindo Health Center and Anaji Health Center, the release stated.



The event will further serve as a platform for highlighting some of the challenges facing the delivery of maternity care in Ghana namely: high infant and maternal mortality rates and shortage of basic tools for the provision of functional healthcare.



Said Bernice Naa Lamiley Smith, President of GWAG, “In Ghana, 308 of 1000 women are dying from preventable and treatable pregnancy-related causes. We want to bring people together from multicultural backgrounds to raise awareness of Ghana’s maternity mortality. GWAG has donated to over 35 maternity wards with two adopted at Elmina Urban Health Center and Oda Government Hospital, furnishing the hospitals with beds, incubators, ultrasound machines and many more. We have also donated container loads of supplies to several maternity wards throughout various regions in Ghana including 37 Military Children’s Ward and First Lady Foundation for Korle-bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.”

According to the release, guests will participate in many activities, including live auction, live music from the legendary High Life Entertainer, Ben Brako, dance with DJ Kay, and exciting raffles throughout the event.



The guest speaker, Lady Dentaa Amoateng, MBE, President, GUBA Enterprise, is an international public figure in Ghana, U.K. and the U.S. who shares the same vision as GWAG for improving healthcare of women and children around the world.



The event will be held at the : Atlanta Banquet Hall, 1300 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Suite 1110, Suwanee, GA 30024 on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023, from 7:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.