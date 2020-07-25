General News

Ghanaian author wins slot in International book awards

His book, title, Professional Investigation' earned Emmanuel Anim Danquah an award

Out of some 2,000 entries from authors and publishers around the world, Ghanaian author, Emmanuel Anim Danquah, has earned a slot as a winner in the 2020 International book awards.

The awards which is organised by the American Book Festival and covers books from all sections of the publishing industry saw over 400 winners and finalists announced in over 90 categories.



With his book; “Professional Investigation”, Emmanuel Anim Danquah won a slot as a “Finalist” Award-winner in the True Crime-non-fiction category.



Acknowledging organisers of the awards scheme for their role in his feat, he said,

“I'm so much humbled, as a first timer in this prestigious International Book Award contest, so fiercely contested by excellent and experienced writers from all over the world and coming out as a "Finalist" Award-Winner (True Crime:Non-Fiction). But for the persistent encouragement from Mr. Jeff Kleen, CEO/IBA, I wouldn't have been part of the programme.”



Jeffrey Keen, President and CEO of American Book Festival said this year's contest yielded over 2,000 entries from authors and publishers around the world, which were narrowed down to the final results.



Awards were presented to Titles published in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

