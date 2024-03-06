'Ghanaians are proud of Speaker Bagbin'- NDC Organizers

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Source: Stephen Darko, Contributor

The vast majority of Ghanaians are proud of the Speaker of their Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.

This is according to a group of National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency Organizers in the Greater Accra Region.



“All you have to do is put your ear to the ground and you will hear Ghanaians from all walks of life praising the Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin for being a resolute Speaker and an outstanding custodian of our culture and norms,” Evans Amarh, the NDC’s Constituency Organizer for Tema East said.



Speaking on behalf of all constituency organizers, he said, “The goodwill that this Speaker enjoys is simply unprecedented.”



The praise is coming in the immediate aftermath of the successful passage of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, also known as the anti-gay Bill, by Ghana’s Parliament.



The Bill has since been forwarded to President Nana Akufo-Addo for assent so that it can become law. If it is so assented, it will make it criminal to have homosexual sex and also punish activism, of any form in favour of LGBTQI+ activities.



Though human rights activists have condemned the Bill, most Ghanaians are praising Parliament for the Bill which they say is emblematic of Ghana’s stand up to pressure from powerful persons and nations.

“Parliament is indeed enjoying a lot of praise for this Bill and the one who is hailed as the first among equals is the Speaker, who from day one made it clear that he will not preside over a Parliament that legalizes gayism,” said Evans Amarh.



According to him, Speaker Bagbin is regarded as an icon of Ghanaian sovereign rights and a champion of the country’s cultural identity.



“Once more, Speaker Alban Bagbin has proven to the Ghanaian people that parliament under him is not a push-over,” Evans Amarh said adding that, “he enters history as the Speaker under whom Ghanaian morality was stoutly defended.”



Mr. Amarh used the interview opportunity to add his voice to an ongoing clamour for the Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin is to be formally iconized by the nation.



“The call for the Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin to be decorated with a national honour remains very valid and even more imperative now – I add my voice to the calls for the longest-serving parliamentarian in the history of the Fourth Republic to be duly recognized with the highest award of the land,” he said.



On his part, the Adenta Constituency Organizer of the NDC, Eric Kofi Paddy said “Speaker Bagbin has made the whole nation proud with the passage of the Anti-Gay bill, from what I hear, Ghanaians are very happy with Speaker Bagbin’s excellent performance so far and we are proud of him”.