Ghanaians don’t like regular health checkups – Medical Doctor expresses worry

The Medical Superintendent at the Entrance University Hospital, Dr. Dzifa Demanya

The Medical Superintendent at the Entrance University Hospital, Dr. Dzifa Demanya, has expressed worry over the failure of many Ghanaians to regularly check their health status.

He observed that most people hardly visit the hospital to check their health status, mostly because they do not want to spend money on their health when they are not sick.



Dr Dzifa Demanya gave the assertion at a free health screening organised by the Entrance University Hospital (EUH) in Accra on Tuesday, February 14,2023.



On Valentine’s Day, the Entrance University Hospital, in collaboration with the La Fé Eye Care Center in Accra, organised a free health screening for the public.



The move was part of the Entrance University Hospital’s corporate social responsibility.



At the event, a number of old men and women, children, persons with disabilities, and young adults were served with love.

The medical team checked weight, height, body mass index (BMI), sickling, hepatitis B, and others.



For those who tested their hepatitis B status and were negative, they were given the option of vaccination.



Patrons also enjoyed free eye screening with subsidised glasses.



Aside from that, the scans were also discounted at 50 per cent for all those who went for that service.



Speaking with Atinka TV, Dr. Dzifa Demanya noticed that out of all the tests conducted, hypertension was prevalent.

He noticed that most people don’t work out and don’t eat right.



Aside from that, he said the economic struggle in the country has also contributed to the latter.



Most of all, he said, people fail to visit the hospitals to check their health status, therefore, even when it was noticed at the free health screening that some had their blood pressure high, they could not be admitted because the people were not ready for that.



Meanwhile, he urged the public to constantly visit the hospital to do regular checkups.



“Do not wait until you hear about health screening before you take advantage of that, you can decide to do checkups quarterly so that if there is anything, you will know early,” he said.