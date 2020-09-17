General News

Give us light or no votes – Five communities threaten government

File Photo: The residents say they will only vote if they get electricity

Red attires and war chants dominated the streets of five communities in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region as the chiefs and people of those communities embarked on a mammoth protest to demand electricity for their respective communities.

Decades of failed promises forced has forced the people and their elders to pour out in the streets to register their angst and disappointment in politicians for paying lip-service to their most pressing need.



The placards had different inscriptions but the message was loud and clear – “No light, No votes”.



Adagya, Ohia Mpe Anika, Kofi Diaka kurom Nyamebekyere, Birikyakrom and Dwumako are the communities and they are demanding to be put on the national grid otherwise no ballot box will be allowed to be mounted in their communities come December 7, 2020.



In the age-long existence of these communities, the residents have been living in ‘dum’ but are now fed up and want to live in ‘sor’ before the country goes to the polls in December.

One of the protestors told Joy FM that “We were promised electricity in 2018 but we have not seen anything since then. If we don’t see any sign that they are giving us electricity, we won’t vote”.



The Chief of Adagya, Nana Kwabena Saaben II vowed that unless their conditions are met, no politician should entertain the thought of coming there to campaign.



“If we don’t see any move to connect us to the national grid, nobody should campaign here”.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.