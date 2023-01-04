9
Go to court if you feel there is illegality – UG management on fee increment

University Of Ghana 4 (1)a The Balme Library of University of Ghana

Wed, 4 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Management of the University of Ghana has asked persons criticizing its new fees as illegal to seek redress from the court.

According to myjoyonline.com, Professor Gorden Awandare, the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the university, stated that the increment of the fees was based on rates approved by parliament and communicated through the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), thus the university is ready to challenge anybody who thinks otherwise in court.

“…To go on air and start talking about the illegal increase and all that, that is a complete approach for any student to take because there is nothing illegal, if you feel there is an illegality, the court is there, we will meet you there,” he said.

The University of Ghana, in a press statement dated January 2, 2023, justified the 15% increment in Academic User Facility Fee.

The university said that with the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020, coupled with its associated challenges, management accepted a plea from the student leadership (SRC and GRASAG) to further suspend the implementation of the parliamentary approved and gazetted fees until 2021/2022.

“The University of Ghana finds it necessary to set the records straight and to correct false information being circulated about adjustments of academic facility user fees by the university for the 2022/2023 academic year. The adjustment of fees by the university is based on rates approved by parliament and communicated through the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC). For the sake of clarity and to ensure that our students and stakeholders are not misled,” the statement read.

