Godfred Dame donates 37 motorbikes and 21 sewing machines to propel NPP to 2020 victory

Godfred Yeboah Dame making the presentation to the party chairman

untry to help in the campaign efforts of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the upcoming December 7 elections.

The beneficiary constituencies include Ayawaso West Wuogon and Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro in the Greater Accra region, Wenchi in the Bono Region, Akyem Swedru and Ofoase-Ayirebi in the Eastern Region, Tempane in the Upper East Region as well as Evalue-Gwira and Elembelle constituencies in the Western Region.



The Deputy Attorney General told journalists at the presentation of the motorbikes to NPP National Chairman Hon. Freddie W. A. Blay that he was only contributing his widow’s mite to help oil the wheels of the Presidential and Parliamentary campaigns.



“This is my little contribution to help propagate the good works of President Akufo-Addo for the country. Even as a member of the government, I am amazed at the performance of Nana Addo across all sectors. From education, through railways, agriculture, manufacturing, the handling of the economy in the wake of the global COVID 19 pandemic, the President’s leadership and execution have been par excellence,” Godfred Dame stated.



“People need to hear this across the country. I see the motorbikes as the vehicle that will literally carry the NPP’s message to every nook and cranny of the country to spread the good word about Nana Addo.”



“The sewing machines are a donation from my wife, Dr. Joycelyn Dame, and they are intended to assist the hardworking women around the country who are appreciative of the President’s efforts in poverty alleviation among women in Ghana” he stressed.



“I have been making similar humble contributions to the party over the years and I am extremely proud that Ghanaians have seen the powerful force of progress that the NPP represents and give the President 4 More to do More ” the Deputy Attorney General revealed.

The Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay showered praises on the ‘brilliant but humble’ Dame for the donation of the vehicles and urged other party faithful to follow in his footsteps.



“Godfred Yeboah Dame is a true party man. He has been doing a lot for the party behind closed doors. I am a witness to his benevolence towards the party since I became part of the leadership. He believes so much in the NPP and what we represent. You see, the government has done an incredible job. We must be able to show what we have done for every household. Whatever you give us, we use it to move around the country, distributing and campaigning on behalf of the President and the parliamentary candidates,” Freddie Blay said.



The NPP Chairman further asserted the party’s resoluteness to win the elections to continue to transform the country as a legacy for generations yet unborn.



“President Nana Addo has defined his presidency. He wants to change our society forever. With Free SHS, Ghanaian children are getting educated to transform their lives. With only a Ghana card, they can go to the University and become lawyers like Godfred Dame. Their lives and potential would truly be realized. Through One District One Factory, we are pushing manufacturing and adding value to our products and in the process creating value chains and jobs. These are some of the projects which have never been seen before in this country coupled with the expansion in Railways and our economic growth…



When Ghanaians give us four more years, this country will be totally transformed from what we inherited,” concluded Freddie Blay.



Ghana goes to the polls on December 7 to determine who rules the country from 2021 to 2024.